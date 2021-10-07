Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD is the new Audi R8 entry point

The new Audi R8 V10 performance RWD is the new entry-level Audi R8, getting an extra 30bhp and costing £7k more.

Two years ago, Audi decided that sufficient demand existed to deliver a proper production version of the, now quite venerable, Audi R8 with rear-wheel-drive instead of trademark quattro drive to all four wheels.

Clearly, Audi has managed to flog a few, because it’s now delivering an update with the arrival of the Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD as the new entry-level model, complete with a bit of a power boost – some 30bhp – and a bit more of a price hike – some £7,000.

Despite the power hike, Audi says the RWD R8 gets to 62mph in the same 3.7 seconds as the outgoing version, although it can hit 204mph (5mph faster).

Power goes to the back wheels through a seven-speed S tronic Dual-Clutch ‘box with limited-slip diff splitting the torque as needed, and there’s now the option of Dynamic steering if you want it.

Spec is pretty much the same as before, including body-coloured side blades to differentiate it from the quattro models, 19″ alloys, Nappa leather sports seats and 12.3″ Virtual Cockpit, with an Edition trim level adding stuff like 20″ alloys, red callipers, diamond stitching and B&O Sound.

The revised ‘Performance’ R8 range starts with the R8 V10 Performance RWD Coupe at £126,885 and the quattro version at £146,990, with ‘Edition’ models costing an additional £11,000, and the Spyder versions an extra £8,700.

The new Audi R8 Performance range goes on sale on 21 October.