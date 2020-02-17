Audi RS 4 Avant Bronze Edition arrives as a limited run Avant – and it costs £82,395

The Audi RS 4 Avant Bronze Edition joins Audi’s RS 4 Avant range as a limited run model with lots of titivation, and a big £82k price tag.

Last Autumn, Audi decided that it was time to transform the RS 4 Avant in to a more aggressive take on a compact-sh estate than it already was, turning up the visual appeal with a bit of a facelift and turning the RS 4 Avant in to a car more resembling the RS 6 Avant in the process.

Under the bonnet is the same 2.9 litre V6 with 444bhp and 443lb/ft of torque, enough to shoot the family estate to 62mph in 4.1 seconds and on to 174mph. And it costs a not inconsiderable £63k.

Clearly, Audi consider the base RS 4 Avant as just a cheap entry-level RS 4, because you can fork out an even larger £72k for the RS 4 Avant Carbon Edition. And now you can spend even more.

The new Audi RS 4 Avant Bronze Edition arrives as a limited run of just 25 cars for the UK, and it will set you back £82,395. Yes, you read that right.

What you get is a Vesuvius Grey paint job, 20″ bronze milled wheels, gloss black detailing, matt carbon spoiler lip and mirrors, black roof rails and window surrounds, a matt carbon diffuser with gloss black insert and RS sport exhaust system with black tail pipes.

Inside there is bronze stitching on the Nappa leather, carbon detailing and matt carbon inlays, Comfort and Sound Pack with toys like 360 camera, Advanced Key and B&O Sound.

If you’re desperate to spend £82k, Audi will get it to you next month.