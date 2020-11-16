Audi SQ2 – Audi’s performance Q2 SUV – gets a hard to spot update

The Audi SQ2, Audi’s most compact performance SUV, gets a bit of an update to match the recent update to the rest of the Q2 range. But it’s very minor.

It was only back in September that Audi revealed a facelift for the Q2, although the changes were very minor and only really easy to spot if you had a new Q2 and a pre-facelift Q2 parked up together.

That ‘facelift’ for the Q2 didn’t include the SQ2, which only arrived two years ago, but Audi has now revealed a facelift for the SQ2 too, and it’s just as minimal as the Q2’s update.

In fact, the changes for the SQ2 are pretty much what the Q2 got, with a slightly tweaked grille and updated headlights and taillights and not an a great deal more.

There are changes on the optional stuff too, with additional paint job and upholstery options, and the addition of new tech like rear view camera and 12.3″ virtual cockpit display

Under the bonnet of the updated SQ2 things say the same, but with 296bhp and 295lb/ft of torque from the 2.0 litre petrol turbo – good for 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds – that’s not really anything to moan about.

Price for the updated SQ2 start at £38,700, but will rise a chunk once you start looking at Black Edition models, and the range-topping SQ2 Vorsprung with its extensive spec list.