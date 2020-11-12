Audi SQ5 TDI UPDATED to join the rest of the refreshed Q5 range

The range-topping Audi SQ5 TDI gets an update to join the rest of the refreshed Q5 range, with design tweaks and additional technology.

Audi revealed the refreshed Q5 range back in June, and now it completes the Q5 updates with a tweak or two for the range-topping SQ5.

The cosmetic updated for the SQ5 are as minor as those for the normal Q5, with new air intakes at the front, a small grille titivation and a minor tweak or two at the back. You’d need to stand and stare at the new and old side-by-side for 10 minutes to spot the changes.

Inside it’s just as minor, with the latest 10.1″ MMI infotainment added and, if you shell out for the Vorsprung SQ5, HUD, B&O Sound and a panoramic roof.

There are more changes under the skin though, with the SQ5 actually getting less power – 336bhp, down from the current model’s 342bhp – but with stuff like light forged steel pistons and more precise injectors, as well as more torque available across more of the rev range, Audi say the new SQ5 is just as lively, but more efficient and economical.

Not only is the new SQ5 more economical, it’s also cleaner thanks to “twin-dosing technology based two SCR catalytic converters working together” ensuring the new SQ5 comes in way below the latest Euro 6d emissions regs on NOx.

Prices for the new SQ5 TDI, due to arrive early in 2021, start at £56,600, with the high-spec SQ5 Vorsprung Edition starting at £71,750.