Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying: Bottas takes POLE in Mercedes front row

Bottas takes POLE for Mercedes at 2020 Austrian Grand PrixValtteri Bottas takes pole at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix, pipping Lewis Hamilton who starts second, as the 2020 F1 Circus gets underway.

The signs in practice for the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix were clear; it’d be Lewis Hamilton on pole and Ferrari struggling.

The signs were right as far as Ferrari are concerned, with Sebastian Vettel struggling to 11th spot on the grid, with team mate Charles Leclerc doing just slightly better and heading in to Q3. But he could only manage seventh spot on the grid.

As far as the, once again, dominant Mercedes team goes, they grabbed the two front spots for the race, but it was Bottas pipping Hamilton to pole by 12 hundredths of a second.

Behind the two Mercedes on the front of the grid it’s Max Verstappen starting in third for Red Bull, but a surprising drive by Land Norris in the McLaren sees him starting in an impressive fourth spot.

Behind Norris it’s fifth place for Albon in the Red Bull, sixth for Perez in the Racing Point, seventh for Leclerc, eighth for Sainz in the McLaren, ninth for Stroll in the Racing Point and 10th for Ricciardo in the Renault.

Ferrari are said to be bringing and improved package to the game in a couple of weeks, which they appear to desperately need, but early signs are that Mercedes have a good half second advantage over anyone else.