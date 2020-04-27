AUTODOC Club – Personal Car Maintenance assistant for you

This will allow you to plan your expenses and avoid overspending. More tips you can find here.

In your log book, you can record and analyse information on vehicle repairs: dates, car parts and consumables that were replaced, as well as the repair shops that serviced your vehicle.

You will have you vehicle maintenance log book:

Autodoc.co.uk presents the Autodoc Club- your personal assistant that will help you on every stage of using and maintaining your vehicle.

You can also record any signs of malfunction you have noticed, the time of their appearance and likely causes. This data will come in handy for your next maintenance.

Important for every automobilist oil change history:

You don’t try to remember everything.

How often you change your oil, what brand, type, viscosity grade you use, as well as the price and quality – specify all these details in your personal profile, and we will notify you when it’s time for an oil change.

Monitor and analyse your oil consumption figures so you can react in time if they start growing. This will allow you to prevent engine malfunction or premature wear-out.

Now you know your part replacement schedule:

Specify your vehicle’s mileage and AUTODOC specialists will give you recommendations and draw up a replacement schedule for your car parts and consumables.

Update the information about your mileage as often as possible to get notifications about upcoming maintenance.

You can always see your planned replacement dates in the calendar.

Finally you can monitor you fuel expenses. Note your odometer readings and fuel consumption figures, keep an eye on your car’s behaviour on the road, leave comments for yourself on the quality of fuel at different petrol stations. This will allow you to save a significant amount of money and extend your vehicle’s service life You can write your personal notes and vehicle documents. You can keep photos and scans of your vehicle documents and insurance, as well as your notes, in your personal profile – so all important information can be found in one place. Add PDF and video tutorials or forum threads to your Favourites for easy access to the most interesting and useful materials. Add PDF and video tutorials or forum threads to your Favourites for easy access to the most interesting and useful materials.

Make use of our years of professional experience to repair your car:

– Use AUTODOC’s manuals for DIY replacement of car parts and consumables and save on repair shop services.

– Explore over 1648 PDF replacement manuals compiled by our specialists.

– Get practical information on car parts installation with detailed step-by-step instructions and photos.

– Save manuals in your Favourites for easy access.

– Share files with your friends.

Install the AUTODOC CLUB app – your personal car expenses manager, maintenance tips, reminders about upcoming appointments and service intervals, DIY repair instructions – all this on your phone.

