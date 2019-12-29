Baby Ford Mustang Mach-E to be underpinned by the VW ID. 4?

The new electric Ford Mustang Mach-E has just been revealed, but reports say the Mach-E offerings will expand with a smaller model based on the VW ID. 4.
It was only last month that the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E was revealed as Ford took the iconic Mustang badge – and some of its styling – and attached it to a new electric SUV.
It’s a bold move by Ford to get buyers to fall for an electric SUV, one that could backfire as buyers turn away from a cynical marketing ploy. But early indications are that the Mach-E has been viewed rather favourably and, rather than seeing the Mustang-ifying of the electric SUV as cynical, it’s being seen as something rather positive.
Clearly that’s what Ford were hoping for, and it seems plans are already afoot to extend the Mach-E offerings with another, smaller, model. And it could be based on the new VW iD. 4, the SUV take on the VW ID. 3, due to be revealed next year.
According to Auto Express, and following the news that Ford will be using VW’s MEB platform for at least one EV, Ford and VW are already discussing how VW’s MEB Platform can be modified to deliver a baby Mach-E with proportions similar to the Mach-E, rather than the VW stubby front look.
If this comes to pass, then the bay Mach-E could deliver over 300bhp and four-wheel drive using VW’s underpinnings. Which would be appealing.
Time will tell.
Comments
markageller@gmail.com says
I love that Ford is embracing EV’s. BUT……first we got a great vehicle that, IMHO, should have been called Ford Model E, or something else a much for wider world appeal. I love the vehicle, but hate that they put pony’s all over it. Worse yet, they are imprinted all over it and can’t be removed if you want to. Note to Ford brass: I had lot’s of Mustangs in my youth. Loved them at the time. Moved on to better luxe cars, however, I drive EV now. I don’t want a “Mustang” EV, I want a world EV vehicle that is more prestigious than a Mustang, as good as the new Mustang Mach 1’s are….. and now, we have the Mustang EV version of the Escort? Is Ford’s whole lineup of vehicles going to be Mustangs, except for the F-150? Is that going to be the Mustang Mach F-150?
Build great cars and they will come. Why cheapen what is a terrific vehicle for grown-ups with… ahem..”performance nomenclature”? What’s next, a Mustang version of the Explorer? C’mon, seriously, who sits around and makes these decisions? The average man/woman who wants to drive electric isn’t driving a Mustang, nor inspired by Mustangs anymore (at least since they were in their 20’s), just good ecological and smart technological choices. That name ain’t gonna get them in the door. I refuse to believe that there were focus groups on that naming.
Peter Szczesiak says
The quicker we realise the future is electric the better, trouble is big oio has to much to lose so it will do anything including destruction of the human race to keep its money and power sad isn’t it? We just keep on playing into their hands