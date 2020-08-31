Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton takes a dominant win for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton started the 20202 Belgian Grand Prix in pole position, and stayed in front to win the race in a dominant display. Bottas second.

In qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was dominant, taking pole position by over half a second from team mate Valtteri Bottas, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen hanging on to the Mercedes coat tails to take third on the grid.

Despite the best efforts of both Bottas and Verstappen, the race ended as it started, with Hamilton securing his place at the front from the off and Bottas and Verstappen processing through the race in the same places as they started, with nothing looking likely to upset the equilibrium.

It was a dominant display, and although impressive to see just how good Hamilton is, it’s all starting to get a bit boring.

There was a bit of excitement as Giovinazzi lost his Alfa coming out of the Fagnes chicane, bounced back and swiped Russell’s Williams, but the ensuing safety car did nothing to shake up the front runners, despite concerns over tyres.

Behind the top three Ricciardo did well to turn his fourth place on the grid in to a fourth place finish, and Ocon made it a good day for Renault by following Ricciardo in, at some distance, for a fifth place.

Albon managed to take his Red Bull to sixth, just ahead of Norris in the McLaren, with Gasly in the AlphaTauri in eighth and the Racing Points of Stroll and Perez taking the final points place.

Hamilton’s fifth win out of six this year, and his 89th to date, put him 47 points clear of Bottas, just two wins away from Schumacher’s haul as he heads for a Schumacher-equalling seventh title.

We just wish he had more competition. Such a shame the Ferraris have been knobbled.