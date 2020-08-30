Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying: Hamilton on Pole, Ferrari NOWHERE

Lewis Hamilton takes yet another dominant pole for the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix, with Bottas second, but Ferrari are nowhere.

The dominance of Mercedes, and particularly Hamilton, shows no signs of abating in this odd year of cobbled together calendar and races where they shouldn’t be, with Hamilton dominating at Spa to take pole position for the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix.

Not satisfied just with Pole, Hamilton, who dedicated his Pole position to Chadwick Boseman, also set a new track record for Spa in the process and beat his very able team mate by half a second. Which is a gap the size of the Grand Canyon in F1.

That leaves a Mercedes front row for the race, with Max Verstappen in third spot, probably the only one likely to challenge a Mercedes one-two, alongside Daniel Ricciardo in fourth.

Behind the top four it’s Albon in the Red Bull starting fifth, Ocon in the Renault sixth, Sainz in the McLaren seventh, the Racing Points of Perez and Stroll in eighth and ninth and Norris in the McLaren in 10th.

Where, you might ask, are the Ferraris of Leclerc and Vettel? Well, until qualifying it looked like their performance was so poor at Spa they wouldn’t even get out of Q1. But, somehow, they did, with Leclerc starting 13th and Vettel 14th.

We somehow doubt Ferrari, so often dominant at Spa, will be able to pull anything out of the bag for the race.