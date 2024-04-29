Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition is the “Ultimate expression of Bentayga performance”

The Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition arrives as the “Ultimate expression of Bentayga performance” and is limited to just 20 units.

It’s just a few weeks since Bentley revealed the Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition arrived as a new ‘sporty’ take on the Bentayga S designed to grab a few bob more out of Bentayga buyers, and now we get a very limited run of just 20 Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition which will, undoubtedly, cost a chunk more than the Black.

Based on the Bentyaga S, the Apex Edition comes with the same 4.0-litre V8 with 542bhp and 568lb/ft of torque, Dynamic Ride anti-roll control and RWS, but also adds 22″ Carbon wheels for reduced unsprung weight delivering more stable steering, more responsive braking, increased safety and reduced tyre wear, with Carbon Silicone Carbide discs which also save weight and improve braking.

Despite only 20 units of the Apex Edition on offer, Bentley has gone overboard with a choice of six curated themes including Extreme Silver with Beluga and Signal Yellow stripes, Pale Brodgar with Anthracite and Bacalar, Alipe Green with orange, Candy Red with anthracite and Arctic White, Anthracite with Black or orange.

Bentley also offers a matching spec for owners of the Le Mans Edition Continental GT or GTC and will even countenance completely bespoke spec.

Other additions for the Apex Edition include new front spoiler, rear spoiler, sills and mirror caps in satin carbon fibre, interior colour split, Naim Sound, ‘Apex Edition’ badges and embroidery and Touring spec.

No prices for the Apex Edition, but expect it to be a whole chunk more than the Bentaga S.