Bentley Bentayga, Continental and Flying Spur now available in HERITAGE Bentley colours

Bentley’s Mulliner has created a new range of colours for Bentley’s range based on historic colours from Bentley’s past.

If you want to spend a lot of money on a Bentley, more than the already hefty list prices, then Bentley’s Mulliner will do pretty much anything you want, including Mulliner Personal Commission Paint jobs matching any shade your imagination can conjure up.

But going the Mulliner Personal Commission route is far from cheap, but some of Mulliner’s special paint jobs are just regular options and a lot cheaper, and now there are more as Bentley delivers a new range of Heritage colours from Mulliner to the regular options list.

Mulliner has trawled back through the Bentley archives to look for suitable shades and has found four that have been added to the regular options list – Sage Green, Dove Grey, Claret, Old English White and Oxford Blue.

The Bentley Flying Spur above, a new Bentley press car, features the new Sage Green from the 1950s together with Blackline spec to add contrast and an interior with Cumbrian Green and Portland leather.

Dove Grey dates back to the 1930s and is one of Bentley’s longest-standing paint options, the new Claret is the same colour used for HM The Queen’s Golden Jubilee Bentley, Old English white dates from the 1950s and Oxford Blue was first used in the 1960s and then again in the Diamond Series in 1998.