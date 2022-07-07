Bentley Bentayga EWB’s Airline Seats are the most advanced car seats…in the WORLD

The optional airline seats for the new Bentley Bentayga EWB are, claims Bentley, the most advanced seats ever fitted to a car.

Bentley has only just revealed the Bentyaga EWB as a sort of replacement for the now-defunct Mulsanne, delivering all the luxury and space the Mulsanne offered but in an on-trend SUV.

Of course, the arrival of the Bentayga EWB isn’t just about delivering a sort of replacement for the Mulsanne, but also making sure the Bentayga can deliver an alternative for those seduced by the new Range Rover, which has driven right in to the Bentyga’s territory.

Now Bentley is keen to keep aiming at the new Range Rover by sending out a press release to let us know that the optional Airline Seats for the Bentayge EWB are:

…the most advanced seat ever fitted to a car. With 22-ways of adjustment, the world’s first auto climate sensing system and advanced postural adjustment technology.

Bentley goes on to say that the Airline Seats sense temperature and humidity with an accuracy of 0.1°C every 25 milliseconds, has seven defined comfort levels for temperature – including one designed to soothe a fever (really) – is 40 per cent more efficient than manual control.

Its Postural Adjust System also applies 177 individual pressure changes across six independent zones, there are 22 ways of adjustment for the back seats with electric footrest and it takes a combination of 12 electric motors and three intelligent Pneumatic Valve ECUs and a master ECU for seat motion and ‘Wellbeing‘.

Clearly, there’s no point in buying a new Range Rover.