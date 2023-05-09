Bentley Bentayga, Flying Spur, Continental GT and GTC ‘Speed Edition 12’ celebrate the W12

Bentley celebrates its W12 engine ahead of its departure in 2024 with ‘Speed Edition 12’ versions of the Bentayga, Flying Spur, Continental GT and GTC.

We already know that Bentley’s W12 – which arrived as the first VW-era Bentley in the Continental GT – will go out of production in 2024, and its final outing will be as a 740bhp monster in the Bentley Bacar.

Since its arrival in the 2003 Continental GT, Bentley has delivered more than 100,000 W12 models with the Continental, Flying Spur and Bentyga, and has increased its power by 37 per cent, torque by 54 per cent and reduced emissions by 25 per cent. But now it’s almost time to say goodbye to the W12.

To celebrate all the W12 has achieved, Bently is rolling out ‘Speed Edition 12’ models of the Continental GT and GTC, Flying Spur and Bentayga with suitable titivations, with just 120 of each available worldwide.

Based on Bentley’s ‘Speed’ spec, gets ‘Edition 12′ badging, numbered engine plaque, embroidery, contrast stitching, and Grand Black Veneer with the W12’s firing sequence etched alongside the Edition 12 badge.

There are also silver brake callipers, Blackline spec on the Brightware, 22″ black alloys, self-levelling wheel badges and a new Opalite paint option, colour split interior upholstery, Mulliner Silver piping, quilting, and organ stop air vents with ’12’ etched on. Buyers even get a 15 per cent scale model of the W12 engine.