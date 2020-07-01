Bentley Bentayga gets a cosmetic OVERHAUL and more tech for 2020

Bentley has updated the Bentayga SUV for 2020, with a cosmetic overhaul and a raft of new technology and trim updates.

It’s hard to believe that it’s almost five years since the Bentley Bentayga SUV arrived as Bentley sought its own bit of ‘Cayenne Magic’ to boost profits. And it’s worked. Well, to a degree.

Bentley has flogged some 20,000 Bentaygas since its very able SUV arrived, although falling sales across Bentley’s other models has meant the Bentayga has kept Bentley, more or less, solvent, rather than making it a cash cow.

So, despite the reservations of purists, it’s important that the Bentayga continues to mop up sales from the very top end of the SUV market, so this new Bentley Bentayga for 2020 doesn’t stray far from what has been on offer for five years, choosing instead to refine and evolve a successful package.

The usual facelift tricks have been applied to the new Bentayga, with a new face with bigger grille and new 82-LED headlights, whilst round the back there’s a look borrowed wholesale from the Continental GT and a 20mm wider track. There are also new alloys and new colour options.

Inside, the very best bit of the Bentayga, you now get wireless Apple CarPlay, a new 10.9″ infotainment screen, wireless phone charging, higher-res instruments and HUD, a bit more room thanks to redesigned seats and plenty of new options including new wood trims and quilted micro piping.

Engine options for the first batch of the updated Bentayga are limited to just the 4.0 litre V8 with 550bhp and 568lb/ft of torque, but the W12 will return as the new Bentayga Speed and a PHEV Bentayga too with powertrain borrowed from Porsche.

Adrian Hallmark, Bentley CEO, said:

With the new Bentayga, we’re repositioning the pinnacle of the luxury SUV segment to be even higher, even further away from the competition. We’ve listened to our customers and made improvements to the areas most important to them, and the new Bentayga is a thoroughly modern and beautiful extension of the original car’s abilities and achievements.