Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition – it’s a ‘SUSTAINABLE’ Bentley Bentayga

The Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition arrives as a Bentayga PHEV with a focus on wellbeing and sustainability. Just 70 are being built.

Last year, Bentley revealed the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition complete with PHEV powertrain and focusing on ‘Wellness’ and ‘Sustainability. And now it’s the turn of the Bentayga SUV to get a very similar makeover with the Bentayga Odyssean Edition.

Unlike the Flying Spur PHEV, which boasts a 536bhp PHEV powertrain, the Bentayga has to make do with Bentley’s ‘Lesser’ plug-in hybrid powertrain.

But that still means a total of 456bhp available to all four wheels, sending the Bentayga to 62mph in 5.3 seconds and boasting an EV range of 28 miles.

Assuming you accept that a PHEV Bentley is a ‘sustainable’ powertrain, then you’ll be pleased to know that sustainability also applies to other bits of the Odyssean Edition.

The open pore veneers in the cabin use 90 per cent less lacquer than Bentley’s normal veneers, there are Piano Linen veneers too, a tri-colour leather scheme using sustainable natural leather and 100 per cent British wool Tweed panels. On the ‘Wellbeing’ front there’s standard Front Seat Comfort Package and Touring Spec too.

Bentley is building just 70 Bentayga Odyssean Edition models in total, with first deliveries due in the New Year.