Bentley Bentayga Plug-in Hybrid RETURNS complete with the latest Bentayga facelift

The Bentley Bentayga Plug-in Hybrid returns to the Bentayga range, complete with the recent Bentayga facelift updates and the same PHEV powertrain.

It’s only a bit over a year since the Bentley Bentayga Plug-in Hybrid arrived to give the Bentayga a bit of ‘Green’, but it disappeared from sale in the summer after the Bentayga was facelifted.

But now the Bentayga PHEV is back, and it comes with all the updates other Bentayga models got last July.

That means a new front end with a bigger grille and 82-LED headlights,, a back end that’s been borrowed from the Continental GT, new alloys, new colours, wireless Apple CarPlay, 10.9″ infotainment, wireless phone charging, HUD and new seats.

But despite the updates to the looks and tech on the Bentayga, Bentley has left the hybrid powertrain unchanged for the new PHEV.

That means 443bhp on tap from the combination of a 3.0 litre twin-turbo petrol V6 and electric motor, with the electric motor good for 126bhp and 258lb/ft of torque.

That’s enough to propel the Bentayga (sedately) for a claimed 31 miles as an EV, although that’s an NEDC figure so the likely WLTP figure is going to be more like 25 miles. And probably 20 miles in the real world.

The Bentley Bentayga PHEV isn’t likely to be available until the summer.