Bentley Bentayga S arrives to add a SPORTY edge to the Bentayga range

The Bentley Bentayga S arrives to deliver a Bentayga SUV with a more sporty edge to its handling and cosmetic tweaks. Costs from £179,600.
It’s six years since the Bentley Bentayga arrived as Bentley joined the ranks of high-end makers seeking a cash cow, since when Bentley has managed to flog around 25,000 and done its profitability no harm whatsoever.
Since the initial launch we’ve seen a Bentayga update last year, a new Bentayga PHEV and, for some parts of the world, a Bentayga Speed. But now we get what Porsche might call a GTS – the new Bentley Bentayga S.
But despite getting an ‘S’ for ‘Sporty’ badge, the Bentayga S has to make do with the regular Bentayga’s 542bhp and 568lb/ft of torque, but as that’s enough to get to 62mph in 4.5 seconds it really doesn’t need more.
What Bentley has done with the Bentayga S though is similar to what Porsche does with the Cayenne GTS – make it handle, assuming that’s what you want out of a luxury SUV weighing the same as Wales, and its own cosmetic titivations.
That means stiffer dampers for the 48v anti-roll system and a more playful setup for the traction control to allow more fun (although Wales with its tail out is not what you want to see when rounding a country bend) and a new sports exhaust.
Because this is an ‘S’ Bentley, pretty much all that normally shines on the outside turns black, there’s a tailgate spoiler, slightly butched-up bumpers, a plethora of ‘S’ badges, S-specific 22″ alloys, lashings of Alcantara, S-branded menus for the infotainment and new finishes.
Available with four, five or seven-seat configurations, the Bentley Bentayga S costs from £179,600. Although tick almost any option box and you’ll soar past the £200k mark.
Comments
Mark A. geller says
If they would just stop putting red lines and rally “cues” inside, etc. This beast speaks for itself and doesn’t need, nor likely do many want, all the alleged “sporty” interior trim. Why can’t we just have the performance? Stealth, my man!!
Cars UK says
Speak softly and carry a big stick is as apt for cars as it is for life.