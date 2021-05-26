Bentley Bentayga S arrives to add a SPORTY edge to the Bentayga range

The Bentley Bentayga S arrives to deliver a Bentayga SUV with a more sporty edge to its handling and cosmetic tweaks. Costs from £179,600.

It’s six years since the Bentley Bentayga arrived as Bentley joined the ranks of high-end makers seeking a cash cow, since when Bentley has managed to flog around 25,000 and done its profitability no harm whatsoever.

Since the initial launch we’ve seen a Bentayga update last year, a new Bentayga PHEV and, for some parts of the world, a Bentayga Speed. But now we get what Porsche might call a GTS – the new Bentley Bentayga S.

But despite getting an ‘S’ for ‘Sporty’ badge, the Bentayga S has to make do with the regular Bentayga’s 542bhp and 568lb/ft of torque, but as that’s enough to get to 62mph in 4.5 seconds it really doesn’t need more.

What Bentley has done with the Bentayga S though is similar to what Porsche does with the Cayenne GTS – make it handle, assuming that’s what you want out of a luxury SUV weighing the same as Wales, and its own cosmetic titivations.

That means stiffer dampers for the 48v anti-roll system and a more playful setup for the traction control to allow more fun (although Wales with its tail out is not what you want to see when rounding a country bend) and a new sports exhaust.

Because this is an ‘S’ Bentley, pretty much all that normally shines on the outside turns black, there’s a tailgate spoiler, slightly butched-up bumpers, a plethora of ‘S’ badges, S-specific 22″ alloys, lashings of Alcantara, S-branded menus for the infotainment and new finishes.

Available with four, five or seven-seat configurations, the Bentley Bentayga S costs from £179,600. Although tick almost any option box and you’ll soar past the £200k mark.