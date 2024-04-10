Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition – a new way to spend more on a Bentayga

The Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition arrives as a new ‘sporty’ take on the Bentayga S with cosmetic titivations but no more power.

The Bentley Bentayga S arrived in 2021 as part of the Bentayga range and promised a more sporty edge for Bentley’s 2.5-tonne SUV.

Now, Bentley has decided that a good way to grab a few bob more for their already expensive Bentayga S (it costs £180k) i to tag on a ‘Black Edition’ model, despite the S already swapping a chunk of its chrome for black. Expect it to start at around £200k.

Bentley reckons the Black Edition Bentayga is its most visually striking model to date, featuring a choice of seven accent colours – Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Klein Blue, Pillar Box Red, Ice, Hyper Green, and Beluga – which get used on the bottom of the front bumper and side sills and across the top of the rear spoiler and with brake callipers painted to match. Just like its ‘S’ base, the Black Edition swaps out its chrome for black and even the Bentley Wings get a black paint job for the first time.

Inside, Bentley carries over the choice of exterior accents to the interior too with contrast stitching, contrast piping and coloured sections on the Beluga leather, along with an embroidered ‘S’ emblem, with new carbon weave on the fascia and centre console giving 3D depth and chrome dropped for gloss black.

Powertrain options remain the same as the S, with a choice of 4.0-litre V8 with 542bhp or PHEV with 456bhp.