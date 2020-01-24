Bentley BIGS-UP the Flying Spur interior as the ‘Flagship’ mantle passes to the ‘VW’ saloon

Bentley is keen to promote the new Flying Spur as the ‘Flagship’ Bentley as the Mulsanne leaves, with an interior as close to bespoke as you can get.

It’s more than 20 years since VW gobbled up Bentley, although it took until 2003 for them to sort out brand names with BMW and actually deliver a ‘VW’ Bentley.

That ‘VW’ Bentley was, and is, the Continental GT, and despite its VW bits it’s become the most successful Bentley ever, with its saloon sibling – the Bentley Flying Spur – and equally good car.

But alongside the ‘Bentley VW Twins’ through the last two decades has stood the Bentley Mulsanne, and old-school Bentley and the Flagship of the Bentley range. But not for much longer.

The arrival of the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition earlier this month signals the death knell for the last ‘proper’ Bentley, and with it the mantle of Bentley Flagship passes to the new Bentley Flying Spur, revealed last summer.

Bentley has strived to differentiate the new Flying Spur from its Continental GT sibling as it becomes the Flagship model, not least with its big S1-inspired grille and acres of room inside. And now they’re keen you know just how much effort goes in to creating the Flying Spurs stunning interior.

Bentley say the new Flying Spur’s interior is the most complex they’ve ever created, using 350 unique leather pieces on 60 bespoke components and two miles of thread to stitch it all together by 141 Bentley craftspeople.

All the leather is sustainably soured from Northern European Bulls – and as a by-product of the meat industry – with a standard choice of 14 colours and 23 different contrast stitching options, with the Flying Spurs steering wheel alone using five metres of thread – through 352 sew holes – to create 168 cross stitched patterns and taking five hours to do by hand.

As well as all that, the four seats in the Flying Spur take 12 hours of hand assembly, and if you opt for the Bentley Wings on the headrest that adds another 5,103 extra stitches,.

All of which adds up to a cabin befitting a Bentley Flagship.