Bentley Continental GT and Bentayga get new carbon fibre pack option

Bentley has added a new carbon fibre pack option to the Continental GT and Bentayga, adding a touch of sportiness to its two most successful models.

If you but a Bentley, the asking price is very much the starting point, and you can easily spend tens of thousands of pounds on options. But, of course, that’s where Bentley’s profits lie.

Now, just in case you need an excuse to spend even more, Bentley has launched a carbon fibre pack option for both the Continental GT and Bentayga SUV. And they’re not exactly bargain basement, but then you wouldn’t expect them to be.

Costing around £8k on the Continental GT – and twice that on the Bentayga – Bentley has gone to some lengths to make sure the carbon fibre add-ons don’t just look good but are durable too, with more than 60k miles of testing to make sure they don’t rattle or break off in urban scuffs.

Designed by the team that built the aero components for the Pikes Peak Conti, the pack includes carbon fibre side skirts, bigger carbon fibre splitter and diffuser, with the Conti getting a lip spoiler on the boot lid and the Bentayga a big wing on the tailgate. You can also option a carbon fibre finish for the front air blades, vents and mirrors.

Bentley will be delighted to add the carbon fibre pack option to your new Continental GT or Bentayga, and if you’ve already got one they’ll be just as happy to retrofit the pack. And, if you’ve got a new Flying Spur, there will be a carbon fibre pack for that soon too.