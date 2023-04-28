Bentley Continental GT and GTC Azure – and Flying Spur – TWEAKED for 2023

Bentley is giving the Continental GT Azure, Continental GTC Azure and Flying Spur Azure a bit of a titivate for 2023.

When you think of Bentley models – well, the VW era of Continentals and Flying Spurs – performance and sportiness tend to be at the forefront, together with brilliant interiors, rather than outright comfort and ‘Wellness’.

But this is the 2020s, and Bently is keen to play the ‘woke’ card to keep its products as relevant as they can to a new generation of, perhaps, more socially conscious Bentley owners than was traditional.

So besides delivering Bentleys with hybrid engines, Bently is heading down the ‘sustainable’ and ‘salubrious’ route with a new ‘Azure’ range of models.

We’ve seen the Bentayga EWB Azure arrive to try and deliver an effective replacement for the sadly lost Bentley Mulsanne, and we’ve also seen Azure models of the Continental GT, Continental GTC and Flying Spur. Now, despite only arriving a year ago, Bently has decided the GT, GTC and Flying Spur Azure models need a bit of a tweak.

Azure trim on the GT and GTC now comes with 22″ ten-spoke black alloys, Vertical Vane grille with chrome bits and black mesh, carpets made from 100 per cent recycled nylon and deep pile 100 per cent pure wool overmats.

Tweaks for the Flying Spur Azure include the same 22″ alloys as the Continental Azures, new mesh grille, new Topaz Blue paint option and optional dark chrome exterior trim.

Bentley says:

The latest Bentley product portfolio is now more harmonious than ever offering clear pathways to wellness and luxury through the Azure range, and performance and engaging driving with Speed and S models.