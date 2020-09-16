Bentley Continental GT Mulliner – it’s the ULTIMATE Continental GT

The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Coupe arrives as the ultimate ‘off the shelf’ take on Bentley’s Continental GT. Debuts at Salon Prive.

If you want a Bentley Continental GT, and you do, then a look at the list price might, if you’ve been fortunate in life, make you think “That’s not too bad”.

But when you get to the crunch and start to look at the options, the ‘list’ for the Bentley becomes almost meaningless, with Bentley’s in-house Mulliner titivation specialists also happy to indulge whims that go far beyond even the regular options.

But if you want plenty of options, but don’t want to run the risk of going daft on the tick boxes – or you just can’t be arsed – Bentley has a solution – the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner. Although they’re being rather coy about just how much more the GT Mulliner costs.

The GT Mulliner comes with its own 22″ wheels, a new mesh grille, satin silver door mirrors with Mulliner puddle lights and, just like Rolls-Royce, centre caps on the wheels that stay upright.

Delve in to the interior and you’ll find a diamond-milled centre console complete with Breitling clock, leather headliner, posher mats, new diamond-quilted three-tone leather and a choice of 88 veneers for the dash.

Bentley has also tweaked the GT’s digital instruments so the dials look like they’re surrounded by actual metal, and the passenger gets to look at a silhouette of the car and a Mulliner logo on their side of the dash.

Engine choices for the GT Mulliner are the same as the regular GT, with either the 626bhp W12 or the 542bhp V8.

Bentley will start taking orders for the Continental GT Mulliner next month (October 2020).