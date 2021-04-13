Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak is a monster Bentley seeking a Pikes Peak Triple

Bentley is heading back to the Pikes Peak Hillclimb with the Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak, aiming for a triple title in the process.

Bentley love a bit of Pikes Peak Hillclimb action, and currently hold Pikes Peak records with the Bentley Continental and the Bentley Bentayga.

We did think, when Bentley returned to Pikes Peak in 2019 with the Continental, that it might well be the last visit as ICE cars stopped being able to compete with EVs.

But Bentley is returning to challenge for the ‘Time Attack 1’ record for modified production cars, and it’s doing it with a barking mad Continental GT3 which will be driven up the Hillclimb by the Pikes legend Rhys Millen.

Bentley say the Pikes Peak Continental GT3 gets extensive modifications to its Aero and to its 4.0 litre V8 engine (although don’t want to share much detail on power yet), with mods including cooling air scoops instead of rear windows, the biggest wing ever fitted to a Bentley (by Bentley, that is), a rear diffuser surrounding the transaxle ‘box and a two-plane splitter at the front.

The V8 engine from the Continental GT V8 not only gets modifications – and short side-exit exhausts – but it will run on biofuel for extra horses and much reduced emissions.

Bentley’s Dr Matthias Rabe said:

We are delighted to be returning to Pikes Peak for a third time – now powered by renewable fuel, as the launch project for another new element of our Beyond100 programme. The Continental GT3 Pikes Peak will show that renewable fuels can allow motorsport to continue in a responsible way, and hopefully it will capture the third and final record in our triple crown.

The Pikes Peak Hillclimb is on 27 June.