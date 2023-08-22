Bentley dials up the luxury with the new Bentayga EWB Mulliner

The Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner arrives to deliver additional luxury and equipment to the recently revealed Bentayga EWB.

When Bentley launched the Bentayga EWB last year, it was designed to take the role the discarded Mulsanne filled as the pinnacle of Bentley luxury, albeit as an SUV rather than a saloon, with room to party in the back and masses of cosseting goodies.

Although we’re sure many former Mulsanne owners will find the Bentayga EWB a step down (as with the Flying Spur), Bentley is now trying harder to woo them with a new range-topping Bentayga – the Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner – layering on more luxury and goodies.

Most of the new goodies are luxury additions to the interior, with Airline Seat spec as standard which offers 22 ways of adjustment and monitors posture and also massages pressure points continually to keep you ache-free. Not only that, but it tracks your temperature and adjusts the climate to suit. Both world firsts say Bentley.

Leather comes in for a makeover too using olive tanning (like the probably-to-come Lamborghini Lanzador ) which uses wastewater from olive pressing to process the leather, 100 per cent wool Wilton overmats and carpets made from recycled nylon. Woke boxes ticked.

Bentley is also offering a selection of curated three-tone interior designs (and many more if you spend enough), door inserts complete with LEDs, ‘Mulliner’ instruments, Mulliner clock and puddle lights.

On the outside, there’s the Mulliner grille, unique 22″ alloys and an optional Blackline trim which turns the exterior chrome black.

Power is identical to the regular Bentyaga with a 542bhp V8 with 568lb/ft of torque, and Dynamic Ride and RWS standard.

The Bentley Bentayga EDWB Mulliner starts at £245,000.