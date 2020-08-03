Bentley find new ways to get you to spend more on the ‘NEW’ Bentayga

Bentley announces new options for the updated 2020 Bentayga, from a throaty Akrapovic exhaust to a set of Bentley Bentayga scatter cushions.

The Bentley Bentayga SUV has been with us for five years, and in that time it’s sold 20,000 plus as the world gets used to an SUV from a proper luxury car maker.

But despite that volume of sales for the Bentayga, Bentley’s total sales haven’t really improved much, so it’s the Bentayga keeping them on the right side of the red line (most of the time), which means updates to the Bentayga need to be well judged and evolutionary to keep sale bubbling along.

That’s exactly what’s happened this month with a ‘New’ 2020 Bentley Bentayga tweaking what the Bentayga offers and throwing in some new tech too. And, with starting prices for the V8 Bentayga (currently the only engine option) starting at around £140k (around the point at which the Range Rover tops out), Bentley need new ways to get buyers to spend more to top that price up towards £200k, on top of the existing stuff like Mulliner and more.

Top of the interesting list of new options – assuming you like your luxury SUVs loud – is a new Akrapovic exhaust system, made from titanium and with twin oval tailpipes emblazoned with the Bentley and Akrapovic logos, it gets straight pipes instead of a central silencer. It won’t be cheap.

If comfort is more your thing than Bentley has perhaps the most twee SUV option to date (perhaps apart from Antimacassars on the Lagonda SUV) with a set of leather-trimmed scatter cushions, as well as additional footrests, with bespoke luggage sets and custom golf bags too.

On the ‘Lifestyle’ front you can now have a Bentayga roof mounted storage system which can carry up to three bikes or six sets of skis, a boot stowage box that bolts to the floor for secure storage, a load assist tray and tow-bar mounted bike carrier. Other goodies include carbon fibre door mirror covers and side steps, car covers, heavy duty mats and even mud flaps.

Spoilt for choice. Wallet size permitting.