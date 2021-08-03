Bentley flogging a quintet of unused 2015 Mulsanne Grand Limousines

A batch of five Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousines by Mulliner, built in 2015 but still unused, are up for sale from Bentley.

It’s a year since the Bentley Mulsanne left the building as the last of the old-school Bentleys, bringing the Mulsanne to an end after 11 years and 7,300 cars, and ending the 6.75-litre V8 after more than 50 years.

Now, if you want Bentley’s ultimate limo, you’ll have to ‘settle’ for the Flying Spur although, if you’re quick and have very deep pockets, there is another option – the Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner (above).

The Mulsanne Grand Limousine was never a car you could walk in to Bentley and buy, instead, it’s a special commission by Bentley’s Mulliner. And, it would seem, someone with very deep pockets ordered five of them back in 2015 in the UAE but never took delivery.

With a wheelbase stretched to hen night limo lengths – an extra metre in the wheelbase – with an extra pair of rear-facing seats, extra headroom, electrochromic glass divider between driver and passengers (it turns opaque at the touch of a button), individual climate controls, drinks cabinet with crystal flutes, picnic tables with iPad docking and, of course, lashings of leather and wool, the Mulsanne lives up to its ‘Grand Limousine’ monicker.

Each of the five on offer come in different colour combos – silver and blue (above), damson and black, black and red, red and beige and just black – with even more opulent interiors.

Unsurprisingly, Bentley is happy to deliver anywhere in the world.