Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition launches Bentley’s PHEV with EXP 100 GT influence

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition is the launch edition of the new plug-in hybrid Flying Spur, with EXP 100 GT influences.

As Bentley process towards fully electric cars, they’re busy electrifying with plug-in hybrid versions of their current cars.

We first had the Betlney Bentayga Hybrid PHEV as the first Bentley Hybrid, and just recently the launch of the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid, which comes with a more powerful plug-in powertrain than the Bentayga.

Now, to kick-off sales of the Flying Spur Hybrid, Bentley reveals the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition, a run of around 300 cars with design and material influences from the EXP 100 GT Concept.

Just like the regular Flying Spur Hybrid, the Odyssean Edition gets a 2.9-litre petrol turbo V6 mated to a 134bhp electric motor for a total output of 536bhp and 553lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds and an official EV range of 25 miles.

Where the Odyssean Edition differs is in the influences from the EXP 100 GT Concept, designed to showcase Bentley’s future as a sustainable and electric brand and to celebrate its centenary.

That ethos translates into some of the materials used in the Odyssean Edition with open-pore veneers using 90 per cent less lacquer, bits of tweed made from sustainable British wool, new ethically sourced and sustainable leather as well as 21″ alloys and other exterior trim bits in a Pale Brodgar colour.

Beyond the woke spec stuff the Odyssean Edition also comes with Bentley’s Touring Spec, retractable illuminated Flying B and the delightful rotating display.