Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner REVEALED – because there’s no longer a Bentley Mulsanne

The Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner is revealed as the new range-topping Bentley, with a choice of W12, V8 and V6 plug-in hybrid powertrains.

It’s a couple of years since the new Bentley Flying Spur arrived, since when we’ve lost the Bentley Mulsanne to the history books.

With the £250k+ Mulsanne gone, Bentley’s flagship mantle passes to the ‘cheaper’ Flying Spur – a car which starts at £150k – but Bentley has a plan to get you to spend Mulsanne levels with this – the new Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner.

The titivations to deliver the Mulliner version are pretty much cosmetic, with a ‘Double Diamond’ grille (which ‘Works Wonders’, for those old enough to remember) and chromed lower grille, electric illuminated Flying B, Mulliner badges, and 22″ alloys with self-centring caps.

Inside there’s a choice of eight custom tri-colour combos, Mulliner Driving Specification, diamond-in-diamond quilting and 3D leather on the door panels, electric picnic tables in the back, diamond-milled finish on the consoles, rotating dials and panoramic roof.

To make buyers feel special, Bentley also wraps the keys for the Mulliner in leather and deliver them in a Mulliner-branded handcrafted presentation box that matches the chosen interior tri-colour.

There’s a full choice of Bentley’s powertrains in the Flying Spur Mulliner, so you can have the regular V8, the V6 plug-in hybrid or the range-topping W12.

No prices for the Flying Spur Mulliner yet, but they will be a chunk more than the £175k the regular W12 Flying Spur starts at.

Update: The Flying Spur Mulliner V8 costs from £200k, and the W12 from £230k. So heading very much towards the price of the now-extinct Mulsanne.