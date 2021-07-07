Bentley launch a V6-engined Flying Spur – fortunately, it’s a 536bhp PHEV

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid launches as a 536bhp PHEV, with a 2.9-litre V6 mated to a 134bhp electric motor delivering a total of 536bhp.

It’s a couple of years since the new Bentley Flying Spur arrived to take up where the old Flying Spur left off, but with a bit of added impetus to succeed as Bentley ended production of the Mulsanne. And it seems to be succeeding.

Bentley added to the original W12 Flying Spur offering with a V8 Flying Spur last year, and now it’s time for the ‘Green’ Flying Spur as the new Flying Spur Hybrid arrives.

Following on from the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid as Bentley tries to mix in electric power across its range, the Flying Spur gets a more effective PHEV powertrain than the Bentayga.

That means a 2.9 litre V6 which delivers 410bhp and 406lb/ft of torque on its own, but it’s mated to a 134bhp electric motor powered by a 14.1kWh battery for a total output of 536bhp and 553lb/ft of torque. A chunk more than the Bentayga’s 443bhp.

That all adds up to a 0-60mph in just 4.1 seconds, just 0.1s slower than the V8-engined Flying Spur but with better fuel economy (if you remember to plug it in), and an EV range of 25 miles.

Expect prices for the new Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid to start around £160k.