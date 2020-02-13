Bentley Mulliner Bacalar heading for Geneva as a limited run take on the Bentley EXP 100 GT Concept

The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is heading for a Geneva reveal as a very limited run of Bentleys inspired by the Bentley EXP 100 GT Concept.

Last year, we reported that Bentley are planning an exclusive model inspired by the EXP 100 GT Concept, and now that’s been confirmed by Bentley.

The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, the name Bentley has chosen for this ultra-exclusive model, will be revealed by Bentley at the Geneva Motor Show in a few weeks time although, at the moment, Bentley have very little to say beyond revealing the Bacalar name and the fact it is inspired by the EXP 100 GT Concept, is a Grand Tourer and uses sustainable and ethically-sourced materials. A given these days.

When we revealed Bentley’s plans for the Bacalar last year, it seemed the plan was to deliver just 12 cars with each costing around £1.5 million, which seems a sensible route.

What buyers will get is a car which has looks inspired by the EXP 100 GT, but, sadly, they’re unlikely to get what underpins the 100 GT.

That powertrain was provided by four electric motors delivering a whopping 1100lb/ft of torque, enough to scoot the big, and very heavy, car to 62mph in 2.5 seconds.

Instead of the EV powertrain of the 100 GT, buyers of the Bacalar will get the 12-cylinder engine already found in cars like the Continental GT, and the Continental GT is almost certainly what they’ll find underpinning the Bacalar too to deliver what Bentley are calling ‘Grand Touring at its most exhilarating‘.

Expect another tease or two before the Bacalar is revealed on 3 March.