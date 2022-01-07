Bentley posts RECORD sales in 2021 – Aston Martin warns it’ll fall short of expectations

Bentley posts record sales for 2021, selling a total of 14,695 cars, although competitor Aston Martin warns it’ll fall short of expectations.

It’s been a tough year or two for car makers as the ‘Covid and Chips’ issues continue to constrain manufacturing. But it seems no one told Bently times are tough.

Bentley managed to shrug off the Covid issues in 2020 to deliver a record 11,206 sales, but in 2021 – despite the ‘Chip’ shortage stymying production for most – it managed another record-breaking year with sales of 14,695 cars.

Unsurprisingly, it was the Bentley Bentayga driving Bentley to record sales and accounting for 40 per cent of the total, although the Continental GT wasn’t that far behind, taking a third of sales, and the new Bentley Flying Spur the remaining 27 per cent.

The bulk of Bentley’s sales went to China and the Americas – 57 per cent – with the UK taking nine per cent (up by 14 per cent on 2020).

In contrast to Bentley’s impressive performance, it’s still all a bit dodgy for Aston Martin, with a warning that the current year will fall £15 million short of profit expectations mainly, it’s said, because of delays in delivering the Valkyrie.

AML Chairman Lawrence Stroll says the inherited Valkyrie project has proved problematic, and although 10 cars have now been delivered the delay has caused the shortfall. Although he does note it’s delayed revenue, not lost.

Still, it’s hard not to contrast Aston’s fortunes with those of Bentley.