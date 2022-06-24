Bentley Speed Six Continuation Series announced – but it’s already SOLD OUT

Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark announces a new Continuation series – the Bentley Speed Six Continuation – each costing £1.5 million.

Nearly three years ago, Bentley announced it was making a run of 12 ‘Continuation’ builds of its most famous car – Tim Birkin’s 1929 supercharged 4½-litre “Blower”.

Now, with the Blower Bently Continuation a “huge success”, Bentley is repeating the recipe by building another classic Bentley as a 12-model Continuation run – the Le Mans-winning Bentley Speed Six.

Just like the Blowers, the Speed Six continuation models will be created using a 3D CAD model of the original using two original cars (pictured above) as reference – “Old Number 3” and Bentley’s own Speed Six (GU 409).

“Old Number 3” was the third of three Speed Sixes entered by Bentley into the 1929 Le Mans race and is still road legal and raced by its owner, and Bentley’s own Speed Six is a 1929 model with Vanden Plas body just like the original racers and will be used to benchmark performance and handling.

Speaking at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Adrian Hallmark, Bentley boss, said:

After incredible levels of skill were acquired by the Mulliner team through the development of the Blower Continuation Series, and with the success of the cars with their customers, a chance to honour the Speed Six is a fantastic next step. It’s vital that we protect, preserve and develop not just this important part of our heritage, but also the knowledge we’ve gained through working with these classic Bentleys

The new Speed SIxes will be created by Bentley’s Mulliner Division, with the first car assembled later this year. But if you want one you’re already too late – they’re all sold out at £1.5 million each.