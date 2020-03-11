BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe – BMW’s answer to the Mercedes CLA – UK prices announced

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW’s answer to the Mercedes CLA, costs from £25,815 in the UK with first customer cars due this month.

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe was revealed back in October as BMW finally decided they needed to respond to Mercedes CLA with the smallest take on BMW’s swoopy Gran Coupe format.

Not as good-looking as the much bigger 8 Series Gran Coupe, the 2 Series Gran Coupe still looks decent and, although it’s something of a ‘hybrid’ as a swoopy coupe take on the BMW 1 Series Hatch, it’s a pretty convincing effort.

For now, the 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with a choice of three engine – one diesel and two petrol – with a revised 1.5 litre three-pot petrol powering the 218i and offering 138bhp and official economy in the mid-40s.

The more interesting M235i xDrive uses BMW’s 2.0 litre four-pot petrol with 302bhp at its disposal, and 4WD, with decent performance of 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds and official economy in the mid-30s.

The sole diesel option for the 2 Series Gran Coupe is a 2.0 litre diesel with 187bhp and economy in the mid-50s.

Trim options for the 2 Series Gran Coupe are Sport, M Sport – as well as the M Performance M235i – with Sport models getting sports seats, cloth seats with orange or silver contrast stitching, 17″ alloys, Park Distance Control, Climate, BMW Connected Package Plus, BMW Live Cockpit Plus and Lane Departure Warning.

The M Sport version adds leather upholstery and 18″ alloys, with M Sport suspension, M Sport body kit, M Sport steering, electric folding mirrors, heated seats, Digital Cockpit Professional, BMW Connected Package Professional and extended lighting, and the M235i adding 18″ Cerium grey alloys (19″ option) tweaked M Sport suspension. rear spoiler, M Performance exhaust, front limited slip diff and eight-speed sport auto with launch control.

The 218i Gran Coupe starts at £25,815, the 220d Gran Coupe at £31,355 and the M235i xDrive Gran Coupe at £31,355.