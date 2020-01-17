BMW 3 Series, X3 and X4 go Mild Hybrid

BMW is rolling out 48-volt mild hybrid technology to the 3 Series Saloon and Touring, X3 and X4, and the 318i drops its three-pot for a four-pot.

As the emissions noose tightens on car makers’ fortunes, they’re all busy trying to throw in electrification in to the mix to cut the headline emissions, be that with full-blown electric cars at one end and mild hybrid helping hands at the other.

Last autumn BMW announced it was adding a mild hybrid setup to the 5 Series to help those headline emission numbers, and now it’s time to drop that down a model notch and apply the same technology to the 3 Series, X3 and X4 – not as an option, but as standard.

That means, from spring 2020, the BMW 320d Saloon, BMW 320d Touring, BMW 320 xDrive Saloon, BMW 320 xDrive Touring, BMW X3 xDrive20d and BMW X4 xDrive20d will all get the mild hybrid tech with 48-volt starter generator, delivering an extra 11bhp, to aid acceleration, coasting and quicker stop-start.

Not only are the 320d models getting the mild hybrid tech, BMW will also make a further 33 models compliant with Euro 6d emissions by the spring – right across the range.

Other changes coming in the spring include a more powerful 156bhp 2.0 litre four-pot for the 318i, replacing the current three-pot, a 190bhp 2.0 litre as standard for the 120d, trim level changes for the 7 Series and 8 Series and new leather options for the X5, X6 and X7.