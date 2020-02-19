BMW 330e plug-in hybrid gets Touring and xDrive options

The plug-in hybrid version of BMW’s 3 Series – the BMW 330e – is getting Touring and four-wheel drive xDrive options as BMW extends the range.

We’ve had a plug-in hybrid version of BMW’s 3 Series for some time, but only as a saloon and only with rear-wheel drive. But no more.

BMW has decided to extend the appeal of its plug-in 3 Series range by adding a Touring option and an xDrive option to the offerings, so you can now have a RWD or 4WD version of the 330e plug-in as a saloon or estate.

All four combinations of body shape and drivetrain come with the same 181bhp 2.0 litre four-pot petrol and electric motor integrated in the gearbox, with the electric motor delivering an extra 67bhp in normal motoring and bursts of up to 111bhp when you need it, with peak output at 289bhp and 310lb/ft of torque.

That means o-62mph for the 330e saloon of 6.0 seconds and for the Touring 6.1s, and if you opt for the xDrive versions that’s cut to 5.7s and 6.0 seconds respectively.

All models can run as an EV at up to 68mph and deliver an electric-only range of 34 miles. Although in the real world that will be a chunk less, as will real world economy despite official figures ranging from 156mpg 201mpg. But you can probably expect around 50mpg if you plug-in regularly. But the official emissions of 38-46g/km will help your BIK.

The the new versions of the 330e – 330e xDrive, 330e Touring and 330e xDrive Touring – will go on sale in the UK in the next few months. No prices yet, but the new versions will be more than the current 300e’s £37,855.