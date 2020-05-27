Cars UK

BMW 5 Series and 6 Series GT FACELIFT – and there’s a new BMW X2 PHEV too

Photo 2020 BMW 5 Series Facelift

2020 BMW 5 Series Facelift

The BMW 5 Series and 6 Series Gran Turismo get a 2020 facelift including mild hybrid and PHEV powertrains, and there’s a new BMW X2 PHEV too.

If you saw the teaser for the 2020 BMW 5 Series Facelift earlier this month, you’ll know it gets a titivated face for 2020 as BMW gives the 5 a mid-cycle refresh. And now you can see it in all its glory as BMW officially takes the wraps off its titivated 5 Series range (above).

In fact, the titivated face is probably the biggest change you can see, and it’s thankfully not had a new monster grille grafted on but a more restrained, although larger, grille, with tweaked headlights, new bumpers and new tail lights which look to have been borrowed from the 3 Series.

Inside there’s also the usual facelift tweaks with a bigger screen, more Apps and higher definition maps, M Sport seats (if you opt for the M Sport package) and a bit of a tidy up of the HAVC controls.

To a great degree the BMW 6 Series GT gets the same updates as the 5 Series, but it seems BMW has decided to call time on the 6 Series GT in the UK as sales are so low.

Under the bonnet it’s now all plug-in hybrid or 48-volt mild hybrid, with an extra 11bhp for the 540i, and the 520d gets upped to 190bhp, a bit more than the 520i.

If polug-in is the way to go you can have the 530e, saloon or Touring, and there will be a 540e option with almost 400bhp and an EV range of 35 miles.

The new BMW 5 Series is now available to order, with prices starting at £37,480 for the 520i SE saloon and £39,730 for the Touring, with M Sport trim costing and extra £3,500. At the top mend it’ll cost byou £54,495 for the 545e xDrive when it arrives later in the year, and the range-topping M550i xDrive starts at £67,595.

New BMW X2 25e xDrive

As well as the titivates for the BMW 5 Series and 6 Series, BMW is continuing its PHEV rollout with the X2 25e xDrive which uses a three-cylinder petrol engine to drive the front wheels and an electric motor for the rear, promising an EV range of 36 miles if you’re really, really gentle.

