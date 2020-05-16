BMW 5 Series facelift TEASED ahead of a reveal later this month

The BMW 5 Series is about to get a mid-life facelift, so BMW start the tease for its arrival later this month with a single image showing a new front end.

The current BMW 5 Series (the G30) was revealed back in 2016, although it was well in to 2017 before they started to arrive in BMW’s showrooms. So it’s time for a mid-life facelift (or ‘LCI’ – Life Cycle Impulse in BMW-speak).

That means the inevitable tease campaign needs to kick in to gear with an official debut expected before the end of the month, so BMW set things off with a single shadowy image (above) of the 5 Series facelift.

Although the photo doesn’t show much, it’s probably showing the biggest changes you’ll be easily able to see, with a new set of slimmer headlights and the (inevitable) growth of the kidney grille.

Despite this first tease limiting itself to a look at the front end, it’s not much of a stretch to expect the rest of the cosmetic updates to include new bumpers, new alloys and new LED tail lights. The basic facelift fodder.

You can also expect interior updates to be just as minimal, with some new colour and trim options as well as the addition of wireless Android Auto.

Under the bonnet the range of engines on offer are likely to remain – with an emphasis on hybrid options – and a new plug-in 545e is rumoured to make an appearance with something around 400bhp.

Expect another tease or two for the 5 Series facelift ahead of BMW’s planned reveal later this month.