BMW 8 Series GOLDEN THUNDER Edition – Lotus called and want their livery back

BMW is launching a new special edition 8 Series across Europe – the BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder, although it won’t be sold in the UK – with a black and gold livery.

BMWs are fine cars, although they do seem to be heading down a Bangle-esque route of divisive styling with more recent models.

But, and it’s just an opinion, one standout design is the new BMW 8 Series, the resurrection of an iconic badge attached to a car which looks really good and which can be had as a coupe, convertible or Gran Coupe. And, just like the 6 Series before it, it’s the 8 Series Gran Coupe that looks just so right.

Now, two years since the new 8 Series was revealed – and less than that since the new 8 Series Convertible and 8 Series Gran Coupe arrived – BMW arrives with a limited edition 8 Series to tickle the wallets of 8 Series buyers.

There’s nothing unusual about a special edition model arriving, but what is a bit bizarre is this limited edition’s name – it’s the BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder.

The rather odd name is attached to any body shape of 8 Series you want – and any powertrain configuration apart from the M8 – and means black bodywork with gold wheels and mirrors, gold stripes down the side and a gold boot-lip spoiler, with the interior’s usual silver coloured trim now gold and ‘Edition Golden Thunder’ embroidered on the headrests. All done in the best possible taste.

Sadly, it’s not to our taste, although a very similar livery worked a treat on the Lotus Esprit JPS (below). But it matters not as BMW will only be selling their Golden Thunder in Europe, not the UK.