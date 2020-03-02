BMW Concept i4 – BMW’s electric 4 Series – ALMOST revealed ahead of online debut

BMW’s almost production ready electric 4 Series – the BMW Concept i4 – is almost revealed in a final tease ahead of an online debut.

Tomorrow should be the first day of press reveals at the now cancelled Geneva Motor Show, so instead tomorrow is going to be full of car makers doing online reveals.

Everyone and his dog who had planned a reveal in Geneva has now jumped to an online debut instead, and everyone and his dog – well, almost everyone – is turning out early doors in the hope they will be the first headline grabber.

Amongst those debuts tomorrow will be the first electric BMW 4 Series – the BMW Concept i4 – teased last week with a ‘melting’ image. But despite BMW revealing the electric 4 Series tomorrow, they’re back for another tease.

This time, instead of the melting glob of a car we got last week, we get a single side profile image dark in the shadows, but a bit of Photoshop jiggery-pokery reveals a perfectly respectable image of a new car that looks…just like a 4 Series Gran Coupe.

So the metal itself isn’t going to hold huge surprises, and nor, probably, will its drivetrain, with BMW already saying the range-topping version will come with an 80kWH battery, 523bhp, range of 370 miles and a 0-62mph of around 4.0 seconds.

But what we may find out tomorrow is what BMW has planned for other versions of the i4.