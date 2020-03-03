BMW Concept i4 OFFICIALLY revealed as BMW’s take on an electric 4-Series Gran Coupe

The BMW Concept i4 is officially revealed as BMW’s first electric saloon, heading for production in 2021 and promising up to 528bhp and 373-mile range.

We already know plenty about the BMW i4, or, as BMW wants to call, it for now, the BMW Concept i4.

BMW hasn’t been terribly shy about revealing what the i4 has to offer, telling us last year it will come with 323bhp and a 370-mile range, and pretty much revealing how it looks yesterday.

But now, in lieu of a proper reveal at the cancelled Geneva Motor Show, BMW has taken the wraps off the Concept i4, revealing a car that’s, well, just what we expected.

It gets a back end that looks like a cross between an 80-Series and a GT, fancy lights at the front and a gerat big grille at the front. Although the grille is a blanked-off grille. Making it even more pointless than the proliferation of in yer face grilles across BMW’s models, although here it houses a raft of sensors.

Power comes from an 80kWh battery pack, and the i4 can deliver a rather impressive 528bhp, get to 62mph in around 4.0 seconds and has a range of up to 373 miles.

Inside it’s all very concept-like, but that curved display in front of the driver, and spreading across the middle, is, say BMW, a feature we’re going to see on the production i4 when it arrives next year as, probably, is the paucity of buttons.