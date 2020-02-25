BMW Concept i4 TEASED – BMW’s ELECTRIC 4 Series heading for Geneva

The BMW Concept i4 – a concept take on BMW’s new electric 4 Series – is teased ahead of a debut at the Geneva Motor Show, previewing the production i4.

It’s more than a year since BMW started the tease for the electric i4, but they’re back today for a new tease ahead of the arrival of the Concept i4 at the Geneva Motor Show next week, and previewing a production model expected to arrive by the end of the year.

We reported the i4 would debut at the Geneva Motor Show in January, and although this is billed as the ‘Concept’ i4, expect it to be pretty close to the car BMW will launch within the year.

Assuming the tease details we had in 2019 are correct, then the i4 will offer an appealing combination of performance and range, although it’s unlikely to be a bargain buy.

The details BMW gave us over a year ago are that the i4 will come with BMW’s fifth generation eDrive System with an 80kWh battery pack good for a range of 370 miles, 523bhp and a 0-62mph of around 4.0 seconds. Although expect that to be for the range-topping i4.

Expect Tesla-esque charging speeds too, with 150kW capability allowing the i4 to charge to 80 per cent in a bit over half an hour.

All the details of the i4 will be confirmed when the Concept i4 debuts on 3 March.