BMW Concept Touring Coupe is a POSH Z4 shooting brake revealed at Villa d’Este

The BMW Concept Touring Coupe is revealed at Villa d’Este as a one-off Shooting Brake take on the BMW Z4, inspired by the Z3 M Coupe.

Italy’s Villa d’Este is a bit like the UK’s Goodwood, with modern concepts and fabulous classic cars rubbing shoulders in a great location and attracting the biggest names in the car business.

BMW has a bit of a history at Villa d’Este with cars like the BMW 2002 Hommage Concept and the BMW Gran Lusso Coupe, and this year it’s back at Villa d’Este with this – the BMW Concept Touring Coupe.

Based on the BMW Z4, the BMW Concept Touring Coupe is clearly inspired by the early 200s BMW Z3 Coupe, delivering in the process a modern interpretation which eschews BMW’s current big grilles and often fugly looks for a more traditional BMW design.

The Z4’s long bonnet and short wheelbase remain – as does its short tail, but now the short tail is delivered as a shooting brake with a small back window and big ridge, new bumpers and gold-coloured tailpipes, with more gold elements around the windows and “20” front and 21″ rear bespoke alloys.

The Z4’s cabin has been upgraded with posh leather from Poltrona Frau, with a light saddle brown leather on the seats and lower sections, contrasting with darker brown leather on the upper sections and bespoke luggage designed by Schedoni leather workshop.

BMW says the Concept Touring Coupe comes with a 3.0-litre straight-six engine, and although they don’t say as much it seems likely it’s the 333bhp lump from the Z4 M40i.

BMW’s Domagoj Dukec said:

The BMW Concept Touring Coupé celebrates the original Sheer Driving Pleasure. A highly emotional vehicle like this shows that the passion for everything that goes into driving pleasure has been essential through the ages and will be for the future.

Sadly, with BMW’s drive into EVs and its current design ethos, it’s highly unlikely the Concept Touring Coupé previews a production model.