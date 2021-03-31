BMW i3 and BMW i3s are now CHEAPER to keep hold of the PiCG

BMW is the latest electric car maker to cut prices to keep eligibility for the plug-in car grant, cutting the price of the BMW i3 and i3s.

The recent new that the Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) for EVs is being cut from £3000 to £2,500 and, more importantly, the threshold for qualification reduced from £50k to £35k, has had exactly the reaction from car makers government probably expected – prices are falling.

We’ve already seen the Vauxhall Mokka-e prices cut to maintain qualification, and everyone from Tesla to Citroen by way of MG has jumped in with price cuts and incentives of varying degrees.

Now it’s the turn of BMW to react by cutting the price of the venerable, but still very appealing, i3 and i3s by a substantial amount.

Having recently pushed the price of the i3 up to nearly £40k, BMW is now going in the opposite direction, cutting the price of the i3 to £33,805 and the sporty i3s to £34,805, meaning you’ll actually now pay £32,305 and £32,305 respectively.

Despite its age – the i3 arrived eight years ago – the i3 is still an appealing and able city EV, with some 22,000 on the road in the UK – and 200k worldwide – and is still selling well, so much so BMW has confirmed that, despite the arrival of new EVs – like the iX3 and – the i3 will stay in production until 2024, by which time BMW will have at least 13 EVs on offer.