BMW i3 Urban Suite is a CES Concept i3 with room for just a single passenger

BMW is heading to the CES in Las Vegas next month with the BMW i3 Urban Suite, a concept i3 turned in to a hotel suite for just a single passenger.

Concept cars are often a bit wild and bonkers, and if they’re heading for the CES in Las Vegas they’re often showcasing future technology too. But neither is really the case with the BMW i3 Urban Suite, BMW’s offering for the CES in January.

Essentially, BMW has taken the regular electric i3, kept the outside pretty much the same – and the driver’s bit of the cabin – and turned the rest of the interior in to a lounging space for one.

BMW say the i3 Urban Concept is all about a visionary approach to future mobility, although we’re not entirely sure how having a single passenger and driver is ‘visionary’.

The interior of the i3 Urban Suite now mimics a boutique hotel experience, with the single passenger sat in an armchair in the back, with the front passengers seat turned in to a footstool for said passenger, with a side table complete with table lamp, a drop-down screen in the roof and a personal Sound Zone. Whatever a ‘personal sound zone’ is.

BMW bigs-up the Wokeness quotient with fabrics containing recycled materials as well as certified wood and olive oil-tanned leather, and mats made from recycled stuff too.

But, for a change, the i3 Urban Suite isn’t just a single non-driving concept, instead BMW has made a few and will be offering rides round Las Vegas to attendees.

The CES runs in Las Vegas from 7 January 2020.