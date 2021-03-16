BMW i4 – an electric 4 Series Gran Coupe – will debut TOMORROW

The electric BMW i4 – an EV take on the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe – will debut tomorrow, 17 March 2021, and be on sale this year.

It’s a year since the BMW i4 was revealed as a concept, pointing very clearly to a production model that’s effectively an electric 4 Series Gran Coupe and BMW’s first electric performance saloon.

In fact, the i4 will be the first electric BMW which goes to the heart of BMW’s core as a sport saloon, whereas the previous i3 was a bit of a one-off oddity, the i8 was a hybrid and the upcoming iX an SUV. So the i4 is a big deal for BMW.

Now, thanks to BMW Blog, we know the production i4 will debut tomorrow (17 March 2021) ahead of going on sale later in the year, and we know, thanks to the article on the new BMW iDrive this morning, it will feature BMW’s new iDrive system and monster screen.

There will doubtless be a number of flavours on offer from the i4 in terms of battery and power, but the range-topping i4 model is expected to come with up to 523bhp, an electric motor at each end for 4WD and a range of around 370 miles.

All will be revealed tomorrow.