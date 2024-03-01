BMW i5, Volvo EX30, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and more grab UK Car of the Year Awards

Category winners in the 2024 UK Car of the Year are announced and include the BMW i5, Volvo EX30 and Renault Clio.

Earlier this week, we had the announcement at the Geneva Motor Show that the Renault Scenic E-Tech has been awarded the 2024 European Car of the Year.

Nest up is the 2024 UK Car of the Year awards, with the winner due to be announced on 24 March, ahead of which the seven finalists – and category winners – have been announced.

Whilst it’s interesting to see what wins what, it seems a bit wrong that five of the seven finalists are pure EVs when only one in six cars sold in the UK last year were BEVs, and the vast majority of those were tax-break purchases by fleets. Still, 2024 and all that.

Let’s get the non-BEVs out of the way first with Renault Clio winning the Best Small Car award and the Honda Civic Type R in the Performance car category.

After that, it’s BEVs all the way with the Hyundai Ioniq 6 taking the Best Family Car Award (if you’re a family happy and able to spend £50k), the Volvo EX30 Best Small Crossover, Fisker Ocean Best Medium Crossover, Kia EV9 Best Large Crossover and the BMW i5 Best Executive Car (even if the regular ICE versions of the new 5 Series are better.

So which car is going to win the 2024 UK Car of the Year? Or which should?