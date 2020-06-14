BMW i8 production FINALLY Ends – but electric BMW i3 production could DOUBLE

Production of the BMW i8 hybrid electric supercar has finally ended, but production of the electric i3 could double if the demand is there.

It’s seven years since the production version of the BMW i8 hybrid supercar was first revealed – complete with a £100k price tag – although it’s nearly 11 years since it first broke cover as the Vision EffecientDynamics Concept at Frankfurt in 2009.

So logic tells us that the i8 is long overdue a replacement but, as BMW rolls out its new electric car plans, starting with the BMW iX3, the i8 is being consigned to the history books.

Production of the i8 was due to end in April, but with the Covid lockdown that didn’t happen. But on Thursday, after building 20,448, the last i8 rolled off BMW’s production line as a Portimo Blue i8 Roadster.

That might make you think that the end of the BMW i8 would probably see production of the BMW i3, which actually went in to production just before the i8, bite the dust too. But it seems it’s likely to be exactly the opposite.

Although BMW has no plans to replace the electric i3, they have committed to continue production until 2024, and they fully expect production will actually increase as incentives for EVs post-Covid drive demand.

In fact BMW say they can now, at almost no notice, more than double production of the i3 from 116 cars a day to 250, although there are no plans to increase production unless the demand is there.

But if you want an electric BMW then, at least for now, the BMW i3 is the default choice. And with production plans for electric BMWs as the iX3, i4 and i-Next the other options in the next couple of years, the i3 sits in a sector all on its own.

So don’t bet on demand for the i3 going anywhere but up for the next couple of years at least.