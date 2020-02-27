BMW iNext electric SUV TEASED again with hot weather testing

The BMW iNext – BMW’s forthcoming electric SUV – is teased once more as it undergoes hot weather testing in South Africa.

BMW may be a bit behind the electric game at the moment, at least compared to Audi, Mercedes and VW, but its new electric cars are rapidly approaching the market.

The BMW iX3 – BMW’s electric take on the X3 – will arrive this year, and the BMW i4 – an electric 4 Series Gran Coupe – will arrive in concept guise at Geneva next week and arrive on sale in 2021.

But also on the way is the BMW iNext – a car we’ve already seen as the iNext Concept – and BMW is back to tease it one again as it endures hot weather testing in South Africa.

This latest ‘official’ spy shot outing for the iNext follows on from a similar outing for cold weather testing last year as BMW ensures the iNext can cope with sand, dust, heat and unpaved roads which, as BMW’s flagship electric SUV, you’d expect.

Unlikely to be called the iNext when it goes in to production – speculation for the production name includes i6 and iX – it is expected to come with a trio of battery pack options – 63kWh, 92kWh and 103kWh – and power outputs of 330bhp, 423bhp and over 500bhp, with performance as rapid as a bit over 3.0 seconds to 62mph and impressive range.

The BMW iNext – as the BMW i6, BMW iX or something else entirely – will launch in 2021.