BMW iNext / iX / iX5 SPIED testing ahead of next week’s reveal

The BMW iNext – or BMW iX or BMW iX5 – caught testing on video ahead of the debut next week of BMW’s next electric vehicle.

BMW, just like other car makers, is finally taking electrification seriously – despite seemingly squandering an early lead with the i3 and i8 – and is busy delivering new electric cars, like the new BMW iX3.

Next to be revealed is the BMW iNext – which could well be called either the BMW iX or BMW iX5 when it arrives – as a production take on the BMW Vision iNext Concept we saw in 2018 and, effectively, an X5 in new clothes with an EV powertrain.

Built on the flexible CLAR platform designed to take both ICE and electric powertrains, the iX / iX5 is expected to come with a range of powertrains delivering different levels of performance and battery size, ranging from 316bhp all the way up to 600bhp, and all with four-wheel drive, battery packs up to 120kWh and range of up to 360 miles..

This new BMW EV is due to go on sale next year, and ahead of that we’ve got video of it out blatting round the Nürburgring ahead of a reveal expected to be on 11 November 2020.

Exactly what the new BMW EV has to offer – and whether it will be iNext, iX or iX5 – should all become clear next week.

BMW iNext / iX / iX5 Spy Video