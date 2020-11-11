BMW iX (iNext, iX5) LEAKS ahead of today’s reveal

The production version of the BMW iNext Electric SUV – probably the BMW iX or iX5 – leaks out ahead of a planned reveal later today.

BMW’s electric car plans may be in a bit of a state of flux after we revealed BMW are developing a bespoke EV platform, but that’s not going to be ready until 2025.

Until then, we’re getting electric versions of BMW’s ICE models to gently push buyers in to EVs (if they can afford it) with cars like the new BMW iX3.

What we’re also getting, and it is due to be revealed later today, is a production take on the BMW iNext Concept, although it may be more a pre-production than production, which perhaps sits in a space outside of BMW’s plans to offer electrified versions of its regular range for the time being.

Now almost certainly badged BMW iX (as you can see in the leaked image above), it is an X5-sized electric SUV, although if it is sitting outside BMW’s other electric models it’s going to be the iX for production and not, as has been suggested, the BMW iX5.

With an actual reveal for the iX scheduled in just a few hours, we’ll refrain from speculating further (although we did so the other day) and come back with official details later.

In the meantime, you can take a look at more leaked iX images.